$520,000 grant approved for replacing Manchester Early Learning Center

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority today approved a $520,000 grant that would go toward replacing the outdated Manchester Early Learning Center.

The project would cost $2.6 million.

Local officials said the center contributes to regional economic development by allowing North Manchester parents to travel to work in surrounding counties. The facility also has enrolled children whose parents work in North Manchester but live in other counties and are unable to find quality child care there.

For more on this story, read Wednesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or go to www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Wednesday.