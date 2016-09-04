'Cars are the stars' at festival

AUBURN – Promoters of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in Auburn like to say it’s a family event that celebrates the history of Auburn-made automobiles.

Then there are the Butlers, who celebrate the history of Auburn automobiles in one family.

The Butlers, including Michael, his brother Steve and their father, Don, all flocked, as usual, to Saturday’s 60th edition of the festival – in five Auburn sedans, the festival’s signature car this year.

The closed Auburns might not be as flashy – or expensive – as the luxury Duesenbergs the festival also highlights every year, but they are still popular, particularly among Auburn residents.

“They’re kind an of entry-level collectible for a lot of people,” said Sarah Payne, festival executive director. “For a lot of people around here, it’s become an heirloom. Someone in the family has one, and it gets passed down. And once they get one, they want another.”

This year’s festival featured about 200 vehicles, she said, adding the sedans are “like the Model T’s” of Auburn-made cars. “They’re unique because they’re not unique,” she said.

The Butlers’ passion for Auburns started when Don’s father, Ralph Butler, worked at the factory cutting out the leather pieces that became interior seating for the vehicles, Michael Butler, 59, said.

Michael, owner of a Fort Wayne sign company, had his first Auburn by the time he graduated from college.

Now family members have Auburns from vintages ranging from 1919 to 1936. And on Saturday, four generations of the family from the Fort Wayne and Auburn areas rode down Main Street, some even in vintage attire.

Then the youngest generation got to take out some of the most unusual Auburns at the festival – three pedal cars that amounted to miniature Auburns from the 1920s.

Reitha Butler, Don’s wife, said the pedal cars were found at Tuesday Morning, a Fort Wayne discount retailer. After family members saw an advertisement for them, they swooped down and bought the store’s entire stock. Then they customized then with horns and stickers from the collectors’ club, she said.

“The kids love them,” she said. “It’s our next generation coming along.”

As the courthouse lawn on Main Street filled with folding chairs in front of the reviewing stand, Payne said the festival is expected to attract several thousand people this year, with new activities designed to broaden its appeal.

“We know that old cars aren’t popular with everybody, so we’ve been trying to show that there are more than cars in Auburn,” Payne said. “We always say, ‘The cars are the stars,’ but we want to grab more than that demographic.”

The festival now has a children’s activity area, fireworks, a pageant, a food truck alley and a first-time vintage market with juried artisans along Sixth Street that was bustling by 11 a.m.

And that’s even though it didn’t officially open until noon.

Jackie Hoover of Fort Wayne and her friend Cheryl Vander Vliet of Kendallville brought a garden wagon to better browse the market, and they were starting to fill it up with a garden ornament and an antique bottle found at some of the booths.

No, Hoover said, she didn’t come for the cars. “Just for the antiques,” she said.

The festival continues today with a crafts fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the third annual Classic City Historic Homes Tour featuring homes with a connection to the automotive industry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

