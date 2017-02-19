Because his was a life to be celebrated, that is how family, friends, fellow law enforcement personnel and hundreds of other mourners honored Allen County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joseph Cox on an unseasonably warm February day.

The simple message over his smiling photograph that appeared on three large screens during the funeral service within Blackhawk Ministries, where he was an active member, read, “Celebrating the life of Joe Cox.”

It was a life taken when Cox, 48, died while on duty after investigating a Sunday evening crash involving a horse and buggy and a car. Sheriff’s Department reports stated that after taking the father of one of the people involved in the accident home, Cox put his squad car in reverse, accelerated, crashed through a fence and traveled about 70 yards into a field. Although he received immediate attention, Cox died that evening. Autopsy reports are pending.

“He wants this to be a celebration, because he’s home,” Blackhawk pastor Kevin Rivers said in his opening prayer.

Throughout the service, others would follow Rivers to the microphone.

Lifelong friend Tim Smith recalled a July day when the two young boys, eating watermelon at a kitchen table, seized the opportunity to detonate the remaining melon with unused firecrackers.

Later, Smith also emphasized the deep faith that they both shared and discussed often.

He recalled a recent conversation with Cox’s wife, Diana, who said “ ‘Joe was a walking contradiction: A sheriff who loved the SWAT team, a sniper, a photographer who loved to photograph flowers, a sheriff who loved to bake bread … ’ ”

Smith also reread part of an email that Cox had sent his SWAT team on the last day of training.

“ ‘I’ll see some of you more than others, but I’ll miss you all. Be safe as you continue to do dangerous work in an ever-increasingly dangerous society.’ ”

Smith stood beside Cox’s son, Joseph, who spoke briefly, quietly, about his father and thanked those who were in attendance.

The front pews of the church were filled with Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers in their brown uniforms, and their families. Members of the Fort Wayne and New Haven police walked down the center aisle with Indiana State Police representatives. Holding their uniform caps flat across their left forearms, all passed by the American flag-draped coffin at the front of the church.

After the nearly 21/2-hour service, people stood and waited for the funeral procession that would end at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.

They waited on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on North Clinton Street that leads into downtown.

Hundreds more gathered near the Allen County Courthouse, where a flowers-covered Allen County Sheriff’s Department squad car served as a memorial to the fallen 19-year veteran.

Near the end of his brief remarks, Sheriff David Gladieux assured Diana Cox and their family, “You will never be alone. We’ve got your six.”

