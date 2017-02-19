'Celebrating the life of Joe Cox'

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers remove the flag from the casket of fallen officer Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr. before folding it and handing it to Cox’s wife Saturday.
Escorted by Sheriff’s Department motorcycle officers, the hearse carrying the body of fallen Allen County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr. stops on Clinton Street at Courthouse Green for an End of Watch call on the emergency services radio on Saturday during the processional.
Patriot Guard Riders holds flags as they stand vigil outside Blackhawk Ministries during the funeral Saturday.
Members of local Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums Brigade lead the processional through the Concordia Cemetery Gardens to Sgt. Cox’s final resting place. Hundreds of officers from agencies around the state attended the funeral.
Officers from the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department as well as numerous other local and state agencies stand at attention, saluting the casket holding fallen Allen County officer Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr. during his funeral on Saturday at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.
Processional for fallen Allen County Sheriff's Department officer Sgt. Joseph Cox, Jr. on Saturday.
A line of police cars from multiple agencies stetches down Clinton Street as the hearse carrying fallen Allen County Sheriff's Department officer Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr. crosses the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge on Saturday.
Mike Harper holds the flag for the U.S. Marine Corps as he and other members of the Patriot Guard Riders stand watch outside Blackhawk Ministries on Saturday for the funeral of fallen Allen County Sheriff's Department officer Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr.
Family, friends and fellow police officers bow their heads as a prayer is said for Allen County Sheriff's Department officer Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr. during his funeral on Saturday at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.
A sheriff's deputy from St. Joseph County stands outside the doors to Blackhawk Ministries Saturday during the funeral services for fallen Allen County Sheriff's Department officer Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr.
A Carmel police officer stands at attention as the casket holding fallen Allen County Sheriff's Department officer Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr. is carried to the grave site at Concordia Cemetery Gardens on Saturday. Police officers from numerous agencies around the state attended the funeral.
A group of on-lookers watch as the processional for fallen Allen County Sheriff's Department officer Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr. rolls past on Clinton Street on Saturday at the Courthouse Green. The processional stopped for an End of Watch call on emergency services radio before continuing on to Concordia Cemetery Gardens.
February 19, 2017 1:02 AM
'Celebrating the life of Joe Cox'
Friends, colleagues, praise life's work of fallen county officer
Steve Warden | The Journal Gazette
Because his was a life to be celebrated, that is how family, friends, fellow law enforcement personnel and hundreds of other mourners honored Allen County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joseph Cox on an unseasonably warm February day.
The simple message over his smiling photograph that appeared on three large screens during the funeral service within Blackhawk Ministries, where he was an active member, read, “Celebrating the life of Joe Cox.”
It was a life taken when Cox, 48, died while on duty after investigating a Sunday evening crash involving a horse and buggy and a car. Sheriff’s Department reports stated that after taking the father of one of the people involved in the accident home, Cox put his squad car in reverse, accelerated, crashed through a fence and traveled about 70 yards into a field. Although he received immediate attention, Cox died that evening. Autopsy reports are pending.
“He wants this to be a celebration, because he’s home,” Blackhawk pastor Kevin Rivers said in his opening prayer.
Throughout the service, others would follow Rivers to the microphone.
Lifelong friend Tim Smith recalled a July day when the two young boys, eating watermelon at a kitchen table, seized the opportunity to detonate the remaining melon with unused firecrackers.
Later, Smith also emphasized the deep faith that they both shared and discussed often.
He recalled a recent conversation with Cox’s wife, Diana, who said “ ‘Joe was a walking contradiction: A sheriff who loved the SWAT team, a sniper, a photographer who loved to photograph flowers, a sheriff who loved to bake bread … ’ ”
Smith also reread part of an email that Cox had sent his SWAT team on the last day of training.
“ ‘I’ll see some of you more than others, but I’ll miss you all. Be safe as you continue to do dangerous work in an ever-increasingly dangerous society.’ ”
Smith stood beside Cox’s son, Joseph, who spoke briefly, quietly, about his father and thanked those who were in attendance.
The front pews of the church were filled with Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers in their brown uniforms, and their families. Members of the Fort Wayne and New Haven police walked down the center aisle with Indiana State Police representatives. Holding their uniform caps flat across their left forearms, all passed by the American flag-draped coffin at the front of the church.
After the nearly 21/2-hour service, people stood and waited for the funeral procession that would end at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.
They waited on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on North Clinton Street that leads into downtown.
Hundreds more gathered near the Allen County Courthouse, where a flowers-covered Allen County Sheriff’s Department squad car served as a memorial to the fallen 19-year veteran.
Near the end of his brief remarks, Sheriff David Gladieux assured Diana Cox and their family, “You will never be alone. We’ve got your six.”
