'Everything's new' at old West Central home

Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services on Thursday announced the completion of the first of six home rehabilitations in the West Central neighborhood.

Standing at 1121 Fulton St., the historic home built in 1890 was one of six homes bought by the city of Fort Wayne in 2014 with federal Neighborhood Stabilization Program funds. The city paid $38,135. The sale price after the rehabilitation was about $105,000.

“This house could have been a demolition because it was a market failure, but we had recently done a residential housing market potential study, and we found there was a lot of demand for buying and renting downtown,” said Heather Presley-Cowen, director of the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

The developer for the project is Belay Corp. Preston Allen Homes LLC did the custom remodeling work.

The home had been vacant for so long that the utility lines had been pulled out of the ground, said Kurt Stark, general contractor for Preston Allen Homes LLC.

“It was in pretty bad shape, all the wiring was shot,” said Ric Zehr, president of Belay Corp. “So we had to demolish to the studs in all of the rooms.”

One of the larger challenges, Zehr said was taking the original floor plan and making it more contemporary. The renovations also included new insulation, wiring and water pipes, as well as a new roof, heater and air conditioning.

“Everything’s new in the house,” Zehr said.

He said that since the house is historically eligible, the development had to adhere to the city’s guidelines for historic houses.

This is Belay Corp.’s 41st project, Zehr said. Rehabilitating a blighted home is different from Zehr’s usual developments.

“The most rewarding thing is handing the keys to the buyer,” Zehr said. “It’s such a great opportunity.

“This family in particular has three kids, a husband and wife. They live at Three Rivers Apartments. They’re millennials; they’re the exact target that you want for owner-occupied.”

The family is closing on the house today, Zehr said.

Of the six homes slated for rehabilitation, four are taken, Presley-Cowen said. Those interested in the two remaining homes that may be available should call Zehr at 260-489-7095, ext. 326.

dgong@jg.net