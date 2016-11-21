With her husband and children beside her, Kara McKinney lingered inside Baker Street Station with tears in her eyes.

She, along with others, visited the downtown landmark Sunday night for the Visiting Nurse’s 31st annual Holiday Memorial Tree Lighting ceremony, which aims to memorialize and honor people who have died.

Before they leave the event each year, McKinney said her family – husband, Brad, and children Grace, 8, and Max, 10 – designate a light to represent her mother, who died in 2013. This year, she said, they will also pick one for her father, who died in April.

The event is bittersweet, ­McKinney said, noting she appreciates that it is held before Thanksgiving because it gives her a moment to remember her parents before the holiday craziness begins.

Proceeds from the event – people may pay to have a light on the tree represent someone who has died – benefit Visiting Nurse, a nonprofit organization that provides hospice and palliative care and grief support. At least $30,000 was raised through Sunday’s ceremony, chief development officer Mary Shankster said.

CEO Phyllis Hermann acknowledged that the tree lighting has become an annual tradition for many families but also recognized that this was likely others’ first visit.

“For some, the loss is painfully recent,” she said.

Grief counselor Dar Richardson addressed the importance of remembering the deceased, calling memories a gift.

“We are sharing our grief this evening by remembering together,” she said.

For attendee Marcella Jackson, the ceremony was a teachable moment for her 8-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter. They know about death, she said, but she wanted them to learn more aspects about the topic, such as what it takes to heal and how coming together helps.

McKinney said chaplain T.J. Walker “hit the nail on the head” by saying deep-seated love for a person makes grief more difficult.

“Grief, is in one way, a costly consequence of love,” he said, later adding that love brought the attendees to the ceremony, not grief.

Attendees ended the event outside, candles in hand, around the evergreen tree just outside the station’s entrance for a performance of “Silent Night.”

