'Role model' Bradbury dies at 77

Janet G. Bradbury, a longtime teacher who replaced Fort Wayne’s first city councilwoman and went on to serve 14 years in the post, died Aug. 27 at age 77 after a brief battle with brain cancer.

Bradbury, a Democrat who had run unsuccessfully for state representative, was selected by a Democratic caucus in 1982 to fill an at-large City Council seat. She replaced Vivian Schmidt, who resigned when she moved out of state with her family.

Bradbury was elected to full terms in 1983, 1987 and 1991, but lost narrowly in 1995 to a group of Republican at-large candidates that included current Councilman John Crawford.

Mark GiaQuinta, who served on the council with Bradbury, said he “admired her greatly. She was vociferous in her passion for people making it through life the old-fashioned way, working hard.

“She made her opportunities. I admire her for that. She was a terrific role model,” a woman who had children early and later put herself through school and built a career.

“She was a contrarian, taking the political road less traveled, but you need that,” GiaQuinta said. “She was an effective devil’s advocate.”

On the council, she tried to get the city to establish a collective bargaining ordinance that would require the city to negotiate contracts with all unions.

She opposed tax abatements for businesses that didn’t create promised jobs, calling them “corporate welfare,” fought to remove billboards from downtown and was strongly opposed to the city annexing the Adams Center Landfill, even though it made a lot of money for the city.

She led the effort to strengthen Fort Wayne’s animal control ordinance, leading to a reduced number of stray animals in the city, but that also outlawed rodeos in the city.

She also raised the council’s interest in the cable television contract.

In retirement, she was an occasional letter-writer to The Journal Gazette, often on political issues. Last fall, she praised the post-council careers of Democratic colleagues Tom Henry and Mark GiaQuinta and thanked them for their service, but as for Republican David Long, “not so much.”

She was also an extensive traveler, visiting Australia, Europe and many countries in Africa and China.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen Bradbury and Barbara Howard, and a son, Michael. Bradbury’s husband, Lloyd, preceded her in death.

Services at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fairhaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours before services. Memorials to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.