"Truck hub" company opposes planning recommendation

The owner of a site embroiled in controversy about a giant rail and truck transfer facility near the General Motors plant in southwest Allen County reemerged today at a public hearing of the Allen County Planning Commission.

Crown Enterprises of Warren, Michigan -- the company that proposed what became known as "the truck hub" -- opposed a newly drafted county planning document's recommendation that the area north of Winters Road remain residential and agricultural.

Represented by Fort Wayne attorney Tom Niezer backed by a representative of the Indianapolis-based Urban Land Institute, Crown argued that the proper zoning of the ground it owns, plus a bit more, should be BTI (Business, Technology and Industrial).

Nearby residents were surprised by the appearance. Crown has been silent throughout the nearly six months of public meetings where the recommendations for changes to the county's comprehensive plan were discussed, said Stephanie Schultz, a resident who opposed the truck hub.

"I think it was disrespectful of DPS (the county's Department of Planning Services) for Crown not to participate along the way in this process," she said.

