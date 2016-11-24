'Who cares if it's raining?'

Sawyer Miller of Auburn and Breckelle Hieber of New Haven shivered underneath an umbrella Wednesday evening outside Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island hot dogs.

They were there preserving traditions from both of their families, waiting to warm up inside the iconic hot dog emporium and taking part in the Night of Lights, an annual downtown holiday lighting spectacle.

“We’d always be freezing so we’d stop by Coney Island for Coney dogs and to warm up,” said Miller, a freshman at Huntington University, not forgetting the old-fashioned Coke bottles.

Hieber, a New Haven High School senior, collects bottles, so that makes a trip to Coney Island even better, she said.

They were part of swarms of people, many with their umbrellas out, going from lighting to lighting with hardly a complaint about the 35-degree weather, damp enough to make the fingers frozen, and the wet.

“I’ve got to give the people a lot of credit,” said Al Moll, executive director of Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation who took the mic at the lighting at the Community Center on Main Street. People want to celebrate the season, Moll said, “and who’s cares if it’s raining?”

Without the rain, crowds usually range from 15,000 to 20,000, said Frank Howard, director of marketing, environmental and business services, Downtown Improvement District.

Visitors wait for the lights to go on at several downtown locations during the Night of Lights, but there are other activities, including the start of the Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre and the Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center, which officially opens Nov. 25, according to its website, Howard said.

The evening ends with the ringing of downtown church bells that include the Allen County Public Library, Emmanuel Lutheran, First Presbyterian, First Wayne United Methodist, Plymouth Congregational, St. John’s Lutheran, St. Mary’s Catholic, Trinity English Lutheran and Trinity Episcopal. Fireworks go off at Parkview Field.

The Joefreda family started their evening at Aunt Millie’s Bakery’s Northern Lights on Pearl Street. Employees were treating folks to cranberry-apple swirl bread and hot cider before Daniel Popp, J. Bon Popp’s four-year-old son, flipped the switch to light the five bands of color that light up the bread factory for the season.

Popp is in charge of marketing, he said.

Tammy Joefreda said she and her husband, Dave, had been bringing their daughter Mackenzie, 19, since she was little. Logan McDirmit, MacKenzie Joefreda’s boyfriend, is another one who loves the night for the good cheer and event’s family feel.

Their favorite part is the lighting of Santa and his reindeer, a treasured Fort Wayne display, originally part of the Wolf & Dessauer department store during its mid-20th century prime. Tammy Joefreda remembered when the Santa lights were brought back in the 1980s. They can now can be seen on the side of the downtown PNC Bank.

“Everything is so festive,” Mackenzie Joefreda said.

jduffy@jg.net