122nd loses out on bid for F-35 fighters

INDIANAPOLIS – Air Force officials announced Wednesday that the 122nd Fighter Wing and Indiana National Guard were not selected to receive F-35 fighter jets.

“This decision is not a negative reflection on the highly awarded 122nd Fighter Wing or the great northeast Indiana community we serve,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney Carr, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard.

The 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne was among 18 Air National Guard bases under consideration to fly the next-generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The Air Force intends to choose two guard bases to fly the planes.

The 122nd Fighter Wing operates a squadron of A-10 attack jets but has been scheduled to replace them with F-16 fighter jets in coming years.

The Air Force narrowed the list of possibilities to five Wednesday, which will receive site visits from survey teams. They are Dannelly Field Air Guard Station in Montgomery, Alabama; Gowen Field AGS in Boise, Idaho; Jacksonville AGS in Florida; Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Detroit; and Truax AGS in Madison, Wisconsin.

The two bases chosen will receive their first aircraft in the summer of 2022.

A news release sent Wednesday said the 122nd Fighter Wing is a combat proven and tested, extremely skilled A-10C unit and will continue to employ its capabilities in defense of local communities, state and nation and across the globe.

“We are certain that, even though we were not selected for this round of F-35 basing considerations, that we will have a fighter at the base for years to come,” Carr said.

The airmen of the 122nd Fighter Wing remain postured and ready for any state- and national-level missions, the release said.

“As we sustain superior, demonstrated performance as the premier A-10C Fighter Wing in the combat Air Force and (prepare) for transition to the next generation of fighter aircraft, our airmen continue to be focused on protecting this community and its fine citizens with integrity, excellence and professionalism,” said Col. Patrick Renwick, 122nd Fighter Wing commander.

“As the Blacksnakes press forward, we do so as the proven choice to provide worldwide decisive firepower and agile combat support to the combatant commanders, and the first choice in support of homeland operations.”

