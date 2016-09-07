1st County Night Out to be Tuesday

The first of three County Night Out events for the fall is scheduled for Tuesday in Poe.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Poe Volunteer Fire Station, 3619 E. Yoder Road.

County Night Out features an open-house format designed to allow residents the opportunity to meet county commissioners and other elected officeholders and receive information about programs and services offered by county departments.

Along with the county’s recorder, auditor and treasurer, departments represented at the first meeting include the building department, solid waste management, human resources, parks department, highway department, Fort Wayne-Allen County Health Department, Department of Homeland Security, election board and county extension service.

The second County Night Out event is scheduled for Sept. 20 in the police training room of the New Haven City Administration Building, 815 Lincoln Highway East.

The final meeting will be in Huntertown on Oct. 6, at the Huntertown Volunteer Fire Department, 15412 Lima Road. Perry Township Trustee James McIntosh is helping with the arrangements.

All County Night Out events are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and slated to end by 8 p.m.