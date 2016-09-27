1st Source detects skimming devices on some ATMs

1st Source Bank said today it recently detected skimming devices on "a very small number" of its ATMs, placed "by thieves in an attempt to steal debit card numbers and PINs."

The South Bend-based bank, which has several Fort Wayne-area branches and assets of $5.4 billion, advises the public to use caution and be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

ATM skimming fraud is increasing nationally and locally, 1st Source said in a news release.

The bank is monitoring and tracking debit and ATM card activity for any sign of fraudulent activity to rigorously protect customers.

"Impact to bank customers so far has been very minimal, and it is expected to remain very minimal," the release said, adding its customers are protected from any financial loss from this type of fraud.

1st Source also provided several tips, including:

* Before use, examine the ATM to see whether anything looks out of place. Be wary if the card slot seems out of place from the rest of the machine.

* Jiggle the card reader. If it moves around when you try to jiggle it, something is possibly not right. A genuine card reader should be affixed to the ATM so well that it will not move.

* Look for hidden cameras or keypad overlays used to capture customer PINs. Be sure to cover your hand when entering your PIN.

* Be especially vigilant on weekends when thieves are most likely to place skimming devices on ATMs.

* Notify police if you suspect a skimming device is present on an ATM.

* Monitor your account daily and report suspicious transactions to your bank. 1st Source customers should call 574-235-2000 or toll free 800-513-2360.