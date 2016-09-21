2 businesses OK'd for expansion in ag areas

Two Allen County businesses were allowed to expand on land zoned for agricultural use because of decisions Wednesday by the county Board of Zoning Appeals.

Nathan Graber received a use variance and a developmental standards variance for a property at 5229 Bruick Road in Milan Township, where his father and uncle have run a metal and leather fabrication and repair business since 1964. He now wishes to expand.

Chad and Brandi Hartley also received a use variance and a developmental standards variance for an excavating company they run on her family's property at 9226 W. Yoder Road in Lafayette Township.

The measures were sought after the county's Department of Planning received an "inquiry/complaint" about the operation from a party not named in the planning department's staff report.

