2 companies raise issue on expansion of dairy plant

Few concerns were raised Monday during a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing regarding Prairie Farms Dairy’s planned building expansion at its processing plant on Lima Road.

The company is seeking approval of a primary development plan and rezoning application for its expansion project at 3400 Lima Road. The expansion will include a 22,830-square-foot building addition and will require vacation of parts of two streets: Norfolk and Figel avenues. The rezoning would change the building site from commercial to limited industrial zoning.

Representatives for Arrow Fence and Sunshine Community Mobile Home Park told the Plan Commission they do not oppose the planned expansion. However, they are concerned about access to Lima Road from their properties.

“We have semis that come off of Lima Road now to Norfolk and then come down to Figel to unload our inventory and if that does not have enough room for us on Norfolk or Figle, then our semis would have to back out onto Edgewood Avenue,” said Rebecca Hollo, owner of Arrow Fence.

Prairie Farms, which has been in its location for more than 20 years, has been and will continue to be a good neighbor, plant General Manager Chuck McQuaig said, speaking to commission.

“I’ve tried to explain (to the surrounding businesses) as best I can that vacation of the section of Figle and Norfolk will not cause any heartburn or any issues as far as flow from their properties or our properties,” McQuaig said.

The commission also held a public hearing regarding the primary development plan for the Nay Pyi Taw subdivision, a six-unit housing development planned for the 1800 block of Seddlemeyer Avenue and geared toward the city’s Burmese population. The three-bedroom single family homes will range from 1,500 to 1,600 square feet.

No one spoke in favor or opposition to the proposed project Monday night.

The Plan Commission will decide whether to approve the requests at its Feb. 20 business meeting.

dgong@jg.net