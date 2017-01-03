2 employees sent to hospital after blast at Micropulse

Two employees of Micropulse Inc. on East State Road 14 in Columbia City were injured Monday in an explosion at the facility.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, the explosion occurred about 2:10 p.m. Emergency crews responded, but employees at the plant had already extinguished the fire. The two victims were transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment for burns.

Investigators have determined a machine inside the facility overheated, causing the explosion.

Micropulse Inc. manufactures implants and the instruments that surgeons use to implant artificial hips, knees and other orthopedic parts.

