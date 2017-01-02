 Skip to main content

  • Courtesy Lutheran Health Net
    Baby Aviana was born at 12:02 a.m. at Lutheran.

  • Courtesy Parkview Health
    A yet-to-be-named girl was the first born at Parkview.
January 02, 2017 1:02 AM

2 girls are 1st local babies of '17

Lutheran Health Network and Parkview Health announced the first babies born in their Allen County facilities in 2017.

Lutheran Health said Aviana was the first baby born in its facilities in 2017, arriving at 12:02 a.m. Sunday. Aviana is the first baby born in Allen County this year and the daughter of Kendra and Cody. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long at the time of birth.

Parkview Health announced a baby girl yet to be named was born at 4:50 a.m. Sunday at one of its Allen County facilities. She is the daughter of Lindsey and Lee, weighing 7 pounds, 4.8 ounces.

For the safety and privacy of the babies and their parents, neither health system released additional information about the babies.

