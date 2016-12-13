2 making cases for Regional money

A large-scale tourist attraction and a single-parent housing project are scheduled to be presented today to the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.

The board will hear the grant requests at its December meeting in Angola. Members could also consider pending requests for funding.

The five-man board is responsible for choosing which projects will receive a piece of the $42 million Regional Cities Initiative funds awarded to northeast Indiana one year ago. Members’ policy is not to vote on a project during the same meeting it is presented. They typically – but don’t always – vote on the grant request during the following month’s meeting.

State and regional officials want to support projects that have a wow factor.

They also want to award grants to only those plans that have exhausted all other funding sources.

Posterity Scholar House is designed to help low-income, single parents continue their education while their children are being cared for in an accredited day care nearby. With the additional schooling and skills, the parents can qualify for higher-paying jobs.

The total price tag is $12.4 million. Organizers are asking for almost $2.5 million.

The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority is working with Energy Systems Network on the project, which is planned for the former McMillen Apartments at 4209 Plaza Drive in southeast Fort Wayne.

Their goal is to limit housing and transportation costs to 45 percent of a family’s income. One of the development’s features is a fleet of electric cars that occupants can borrow to commute to classes.

Plans include capturing and storing solar energy to power the vehicles.

The complex will include 28 two-bedroom apartments and 16 three-bedroom units. Construction is scheduled to begin in February with occupancy expected in February 2018.

“It’s kind of a cool quality-of-life project, quality-of-place project,” said Michael Galbraith, director of the Road to One Million – the organized effort to spend that money to jump-start economic development in northeast Indiana.

Galbraith doesn’t have a vote on whether the grant request is approved, however. He acknowledged the board expects to receive requests for more funding than it has grant money.

Although some might question the project’s wow factor, Galbraith believes those in southeast Fort Wayne consider it absolutely crucial to that area’s economic development.

The Michiana Event Center will cater to the Amish residents of LaGrange County and the thousands of visitors who flock there each year to experience their culture and buy their products.

The project calls for multiple buildings on a 24-acre campus in Shipshewana. It will include a 100,000-square-foot trade show building, a 55,000-square-foot arena, a 75,600-square-foot storage building and a 7,200-square-foot commercial kitchen.

The total price tag is $19.8 million. The developers are asking for almost $4 million.

Shipshewana consistently ranks among the top-five tourist attractions in the state, drawing more than 2 million visitors a year, according to the project’s organizers.

Tourism contributed more than $132 million to the county’s economy in 2013, according to the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Visitors’ spending supported 1,640 jobs that year, the bureau said.

The trade show building has already scheduled numerous events, including home, boat, RV, gun, dog, farm, camping and antique shows.

“In total, operators expect the trade show to host nearly 85,000 people at 75 separate events in 2017-2018 alone,” the applicants said in paperwork filed with the Regional Development Authority.

The 3,600-seat arena has already scheduled horse sales, concerts, a circus and a professional bull-riding event. Organizers expect to attract 100,000 visitors to about 30 events in the 2017-18 season.

Projections call for 200,000 visitors in the venues’ first year and 435,000 annual visitors by the third year.

“Some of the numbers that were in (the application) just kind of blew me away,” Galbraith said. “That’s a whole lot of people coming to northern Indiana.”

The Michiana Event Center has been operating in a converted manufacturing plant in Howe. Organizers plan to cease operations there when the new facilities open.

The project wasn’t included in the region’s Road to One Million submission to the state, the document that secured the $42 million grant. Galbraith said its omission was only because the project’s developers hadn’t decided at that point whether it would be built in LaGrange or Elkhart County. Elkhart is not within northeast Indiana’s boundaries.

The Shipshewana site has been cleared and readied for construction to begin. Organizers expect to start hosting events by the end of next year.

