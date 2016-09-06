2 more sobriety checkpoints set in Kosciusko

Kosciusko County will continue to conduct roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout September.

The yearlong statewide project is aimed at reducing alcohol-related crashes, deaths and injuries, a statement from the Kosciusko County DUI Taskforce said.

The next two roving patrols sobriety checkpoints will be held from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, and from 10 p.m. Sept. 23 to 2 a.m. Sept. 24.

The project, using eight area law enforcement agencies, is made possible through grants from the Governor's Council on Impaired and Dangerous Driving.