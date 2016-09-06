September 06, 2016 1:32 PM
2 more sobriety checkpoints set in Kosciusko
The Journal Gazette
Kosciusko County will continue to conduct roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout September.
The yearlong statewide project is aimed at reducing alcohol-related crashes, deaths and injuries, a statement from the Kosciusko County DUI Taskforce said.
The next two roving patrols sobriety checkpoints will be held from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, and from 10 p.m. Sept. 23 to 2 a.m. Sept. 24.
The project, using eight area law enforcement agencies, is made possible through grants from the Governor's Council on Impaired and Dangerous Driving.