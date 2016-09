A section of U.S. 33 will be closed beginning Monday for two weeks, weather permitting, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Contractors will be working on the bridge joints over ther Eel River, between Carroll and Giesking roads in Allen County, the transportation department said in a statement.

A detour will be provided using U.S. 30, Indiana 205 and U.S. 33, the statement said.