2-week closure for section of Harrison Street

Harrison Street between Grand and Wallace streets, south of the railroad underpass, will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday for two weeks, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Crews will be working on the AEP Melita Station project for downtown Fort Wayne, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

The road is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 19, the statement said.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.