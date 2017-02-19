200 attend Taste of Sister Cities

Fort Wayne attorney Thomas Herr was en route from the airport in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, when one Burmese woman came up to him and said: “You’re from Fort Wayne, aren’t you?”

It’s the kind of recognition that might seem unusual in the small country, but Fort Wayne is the first city in the U.S. to establish a sister city relationship there.

Fort Wayne is now a friendship city with Mawlamyine in recognition of the refugees and immigrants who have come from that country to Fort Wayne.

Herr, vice president of Fort Wayne Sister Cities International’s board of directors, was in the country to meet with government officials, including the Burmese speaker of the Upper House and with the new U.S. ambassador to that country.

Saturday, Herr was one of about 200 people who attended Taste of the Sister Cities, an annual fundraising gala held this year at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation at the Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Robert Anweiler, board president, estimated that the gala would raise about $10,000 that will go toward paying for student exchange programs.

This year, Fort Wayne will send five students to Japan and five to Germany and host students from those countries, he said.

Anweiler became involved when Fort Wayne pursued its sister city relationship with Gera, Germany, in 1992.

For Carissa Richardson Lahrman, a middle school science and engineering teacher with Fort Wayne Community Schools, it was the chance of a lifetime 17 years ago when Fort Wayne Sister Cities helped pay for her month-long exchange to Gera.

“My experience opened my eyes to beyond this city,” Lahrman told the diners. “I returned more mature and ready to take on the world.”

Mayor Tom Henry, who attended the gala, said the exchanges have become so popular that Fort Wayne has sent police, firefighters, artists, musicians and teachers as well as students and government leaders on cultural and educational exchanges.

“Globally, it contributes to our educational foundation, our cultural foundation and our economic development,” Henry said.

Honored was Howard Chapman, a local attorney and philanthropist and one of the founders of the Fort Wayne chapter starting in 1975 when the city was in the midst of planning for the U.S. Bicentennial.

Chapman was honored this year as the national volunteer of the year for Sister Cities International.

Chapman and his wife, Betsy, established a fund that helps students 14 to 21 years old pay for their exchanges.

“I’d like to see it continue to provide our citizens the opportunity to experience other cultures,” Chapman said. “It creates goodwill and understanding in the interest of international peace and harmony. It’s just about as good a thing as you can do.”

