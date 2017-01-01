2016 homicides

Numbers correspond to numbers on the map

1. DeAndrew Jamarcus Moore, 26, shot Jan. 5 as he sat in the driver’s seat of a car in the 6000 block of Bunt Drive. No arrest has been made.

2-4. Mohamedtaha Omar, 23, Adam Kamel Mekki, 20 and Muhannad Adam Tairab, 17, shot execution style Feb. 24 at 808 E. Lewis St. Darrell L. McDaniel and Artavius G. Richards are each charged with three counts of murder. Mistrial declared Nov. 17 in Richards’ trial after jury could not reach verdict. Retrial is Jan. 30.

5. Brandon L. Phillips, 28, killed March 17 during a gun battle between vehicles. Found dead in a car in the 4500 block of Oliver Street. No arrest has been made.

6. Abraham Martinez, 62, shot March 20 by police while fleeing from the Auto­Zone, 310 E. Rudisill Blvd. He is believed to have shot another man inside the store. Shooting ruled justified.

7. Shawn R. Reinhart, 40, found March 26 shot in a parked vehicle near East Pontiac Street and South Anthony Boulevard. No arrest has been made.

8. Xaivion Benson, 16, found April 1 shot in an alley in the 4500 block of South Monroe Street. No arrest has been made.

9. Jacqueline Vanduyn, 52, found April 25 in her Decatur Road apartment closet strangled and wrapped in plastic. Scott K. Jordan, 45, sentenced to 81 years in prison for her death.

10. Ileea D. Davis, 33, found April 25 shot in her home in the 3600 block of Lillie Street. No arrest has been made.

11. Denyran D. Calvin, 33, found May 8 shot to death in his home in the 3700 block of Maywood Avenue. No arrest has been made.

12. Dontay White, 17. On May 18, police found White and another man suffering from gunshot wounds in a parked car in the 9100 block of Brickshire Parkway. No arrest has been made.

13. Anquanh S. Parham, 27, found shot May 22 in the 4400 block of Spatz Avenue. No arrest has been made.

14. Hector R. Sustaita, 51, shot May 30 by Carlos Lomas Bordallo in the 2500 block of Brooklyn Avenue. Bordallo, who also wounded a woman, killed himself.

15. John Bennett, Jr., 15, found June 17 shot in an alley near Avondale Drive and Baxter Street. No arrest has been made.

16. Nicholaus D. Scroggins II, 14, found June 21 shot in the middle of the 5200 block of Lillie Street. No arrest has been made.

17. Emmanuel Freeman, 18, found June 27 shot inside an apartment at 3353 Diplomat Drive. No arrest has been made.

18. Dominic Javon Norton, 28, shot July 5 in the 4100 block of Euclid Avenue. Police say Davon Burden, 27, is a person of interest. No arrest has been made.

19. Edword L. Kiel, 28, found July 6 shot in a car in the 3400 block of McKinnie Avenue. Christopher Figgs, 28, is charged with murdering Kiel. The shooting was over an ex-girlfriend of Figgs’ who was with Kiel at the time, according to court records. Trial is set for Feb. 21.

20. Dominique Williams, 23, shot Aug. 5 in an apparent robbery at Preston Pointe Apartments, 7934 Winston Lane. Two men confronted Williams and another man. No arrest has been made.

21. Dominque M. Mitchell, 21, shot Aug. 10 in the 2400 block of Gay Street as she and others stood outside a vehicle. No arrest has been made.

22. Leon-Dre Kyles-Thomas, 19, shot Aug. 13 in the 1300 block of Greene Street. Daquavion Johnson, 20, is charged with murder, accused of shooting at Kyles-Thomas and two other men outside an apartment building. Trial is set for Jan. 31.

23. Brian Quintana, 18, shot Aug. 8 in the parking lot of Woodbridge Apartments on River Run Trail. Kevin Hamilton, 18, and a juvenile were arrested on murder charges. The killing allegedly involved a drug buy. Hamilton’s trial is set for Jan. 24.

24. Jeffrey Martin Lute, 28, shot Aug. 14 in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse, 710 W. Washington Center Road. Andrew Cassaday is charged with murder. Lute allegedly shot and wounded a man with Cassaday. Cassaday then shot Lute, according to court records. Trial is set for Jan. 9.

25. Samuel L. Hardrix, 22, found stabbed Aug. 20 in the 1400 block of Schilling Avenue. Aaryn Snyder, 31, is charged with murder. Hardrix allegedly called Snyder a child molester and Snyder allegedly killed Hardrix because he was black, according to court records. No trial date set.

26. Nelson Antonio Lemus-Munoz, 24, shot Aug. 29 in front of his home in the 2900 block of Stardale Drive. An argument at a nearby gas station likely led to the shooting, police said. No arrest has been made.

27. Jamal R. Anderson, 24, shot Sept. 2 at the Villages of Hanna, 1422 Greene Street. Mylinque Shaboz Wallace, 20, is charged with murder. The two had allegedly argued over a bag of marijuana. Trial is set for Feb. 7.

28-31. Traeven Harris, 18, Consuela Arrington, 37, and Dajahiona Arrington, 18, were shot Sept. 11 in the 3000 block of Holton Avenue. Dajahiona Arrington’s unborn child also died. Marcus Dansby, 20, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Dansby had dated Dajahiona Arrington, but their relationship ended when he learned she wasn’t carrying his child, court records say. Trial is set for Feb. 27.

32-34. Nicholas Lee Powers, 30; Demario Laquan Burnett, 21; and Jerry Trivon Coleman, 33, shot Sept. 13 at Sports and Spirits Bar and Grill, 1723 E. Wayne St. No arrest has been made.

35. Robert J. Moore, 55, shot Sept. 20 standing with others on a porch at 4131 Avondale Drive. Neighbors said shots were fired from a car. Kahmarri Spencer, 18, and Trevon Noel Sullivan, 21, are each charged with murder. Court records allege Spencer mistook those on the porch for a rival gang.

36. Jamarkis Javon Carter, 40, found shot Sept. 26 in a driveway in the 4400 block of Warsaw Street. No arrest has been made.

37. Frank O. Macomber, 66, found shot Sept. 27 at 6636 W. Wallen Road. Amber Pasztor is suspected of killing Macomber, whose body was located the day after Pasztor confessed in Elkhart to killing her children. Pasztor, found with Macomber’s vehicle, has not been charged in his death.

38. Joseph S. Schroeder, 36, shot Oct. 7 by police after grabbing a child and barricading himself inside 5328 Stony Run Lane. Shooting ruled justified.

39. Charles Eugene Antrup, 62, shot Oct. 8 by police after police said he ignored orders to drop a knife he reportedly had used to threaten people at Hallmark Inn, 3730 E. Washington Blvd. Prosecutors have not issued a determination in the shooting.

40. Erin Lecretia Lawson, 31, found Oct. 15 shot in a vehicle with a seriously injured man at 1399 Colerick St. No arrest has been made.

41. Reyna Elida Ramirez-Coronado, 36, found shot Oct. 16 at 4730 Warsaw St. A man in the home also suffered a gunshot wound. No arrest has been made.

42. Anton Javon Moore, 30, found shot Oct. 19 on an embankment in the 6600 block of Fairfield Avenue. Police say he was in a relationship with Jaime Lynn Klein found dead from stab wounds minutes after Moore was found. No arrest has been made.

43. Jaime Lynn Klein, 30, found Oct. 19 stabbed in a home at 1024 Hartzell Road. Police say she was in a relationship with Anton Javor Moore, found dead minutes earlier. No arrest has been made.

44. Devonte Lamont Jones, 22, found shot Oct. 26 in the 800 block of Eckart Street. No arrest has been made.

45. Romeo Kamale Cansler, 20, found shot Nov. 28 in a car in the 6100 block of Holgate Drive. No arrest has been made.

46. Sha Rif, 22, found shot Nov. 30 at the entrance of a gas station at 4226 S. Lafayette St. No arrest has been made.

47. Codi Alan McCann, 22, found Dec. 6 shot in an alley in the 2200 block of California Avenue. One of two men who arrived on their own at an area hospital also had been shot. No arrest has been made.

48. Billy Edward Lambert Jr., 35, found Dec. 11 shot in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive. Another man was left in serious condition. No arrest has been made.