Allen reports 65th death, 982nd case of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – Forty-six more Indiana residents have died from coronavirus illnesses, putting the state's pandemic death toll from confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 above 1,700, health officials said Saturday.

The majority of the newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred Thursday and Friday, according to data collected by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Allen County confirmed another resident died from COVID-19 and 25 tested positive Saturday, bringing the total to 982 cases and 65 deaths. DeKalb County confirmed its 26th positive case, a 51-year-old male recovering at home.

Statewide, 27,280 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. That includes 656 people whose testing results were confirmed Friday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Health officials said 1,596 Indiana residents were confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

An additional 145 deaths are considered to be coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.

Officials say people showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who need to take a test in order to return to work after being exposed to the virus can be tested at state-run sites.

The state also is encouraging those without symptoms but considered high-risk because of their age or health conditions to get tested. The state agency's full list of testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.