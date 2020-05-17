Grand Wayne feeling pinch of empty hotels

Major shortfalls in innkeepers tax revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put efforts to market Fort Wayne on hold as events are canceled and hotel rooms remain empty.

Innkeepers tax revenue generated by Allen County's hotels decreased by nearly 40% in March compared with the same period in 2019, as businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county Auditor Nick Jordan said last week. Shortfalls in March were less severe than is projected for April and May, because there was partial activity that month.

Jordan also predicted losses in April could more than double March's shortfall. Indiana's transparency site that displays innkeepers tax collections has not been updated since April 20, he added, meaning it is currently unclear how much tax revenue was collected from area hotels through May 11.

The money goes to Visit Fort Wayne and Grand Wayne Center, where it is used for marketing, operational costs and debt service.

Memorial Coliseum uses revenue generated from events and parking to fund its operating budget, and a portion of Allen County's food and beverage tax is used to pay off the venue's existing debt.

Randy Brown, the Coliseum's vice president and general manager, is a member of the Visit Fort Wayne board.

“We're staying positive. There are a lot of good assets that didn't collapse,” Visit Fort Wayne CEO Dan O'Connell said, adding that the organization expects to eventually get back to “operating on all cylinders.”

Tax collections made in March were due to the Department of Revenue by the end of April. Funds were then distributed back to the county this month.

Allen County received $302,780 in innkeepers taxes this month, compared with $499,002 in May 2019. Figures for April won't be available until June, Jordan said. Taxes collected this month will be disbursed to the county in July.

“As we are 12 days into May and economic activity is minimal I cannot imagine the July distribution is much better, unless people all of a sudden immediately start flocking to the hotels for some reason,” Jordan said Tuesday.

About 85% of Visit Fort Wayne's annual budget comes from innkeepers taxes, O'Connell said. Visit Fort Wayne's yearly budget is about $2.2 million, the organization told the Fort Wayne City Council last year.

Grand Wayne Center received about $4.6 million in innkeepers taxes in 2019, Executive Director Bart Shaw said.

Since travel fell to record lows, area hotels are virtually empty, O'Connell said noting the percentage of occupied hotel rooms has “been in the teens.”

Several Fort Wayne hotels have closed entirely. Don Hall's Guesthouse permanently closed in late March. The Ramada Plaza on East Washington Center Road and the Marriott Courtyard downtown both closed as well, but plan to reopen, O'Connell said.

Statewide occupancy rates are now lower than in 1933, which marked the previous lowest point in Indiana history, said Gabby Brock, director of communications and advocacy for the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association. Nationwide, 8 in 10 hotel rooms are vacant, data provided by the American Hotel and Lodging Association shows.

Messages left at several Fort Wayne hotels or their owners' corporate headquarters were not immediately returned.

“People just don't have confidence in traveling,” O'Connell said. “On one hand, we're curtailing marketing because there are no planned resources, but that would be wasted advertising anyway.”

Visit Fort Wayne anticipates a 90% shortfall in innkeepers tax revenue for May, June and July, O'Connell said. Overall, the organization could lose about $1 million this year.

“The travel and tourism industry has been devastated. We were the hardest and earliest hit with restrictions and events being canceled,” he said. “We'll probably be the slowest to come out of it. When they're reopening this week, the Back on Track program, hotels are still empty and we can't have gatherings until July.”

As of May 12, Grand Wayne Center had 104 events canceled, Shaw said, adding that the venue is trying to reschedule some of them for the fall or sometime in 2021.

“We've had some success, but essentially we're down 60% in number of events,” Shaw said.

Memorial Coliseum could face more than 100 event cancellations this year, Brown said last week during a meeting of the facility's board of trustees.

That could represent between $2.9 million and $3.5 million in lost revenue.

Budget projections indicate a 60% drop in revenue for Grand Wayne Center, Shaw said, from both earned revenue – room rentals, catering, etc. – and innkeepers taxes. The tax revenue accounts for about 66% of Grand Wayne Center's operations budget and debt service.

In response to the shortfalls, Visit Fort Wayne has curtailed marketing for this quarter and the next, O'Connell said. The organization has also canceled television advertising campaigns for summer events, sales trips to conferences or trade shows.

Visit Fort Wayne is staying active on social media, however.

Grand Wayne Center has furloughed or laid off some staff, including the part-time setup and cleanup crew and the green-jacket-wearing hosts that many guests see when entering the building. Full-time staff took a 10% pay cut in April, Shaw said.

“We're doing all the things we can to reduce the budget as much as we can to just essential spending,” he said. “We have a reserve, so we should be able to weather this year without concern. As we look to see what 2021 will look like and how far back we've come, if at all, we'll make those budget adjustments that we have to make.”

Visit Fort Wayne is still looking ahead to a time when attractions are again open, O'Connell said.

“We've designed a Road to Recovery plan that has marketing when our attractions are open,” he said. “We have still reached out to convention planners and told them we're here and advocate our drive-in destination for leisure and business activities.”

Fort Wayne's venues have a role to play in the economic recovery, Shaw said, noting that the goal will be to get people back into restaurants, hotels, convention centers and arenas. To that end, Shaw said work is being done to ease convention planners' fears moving forward.

Grand Wayne Center is still receiving inquiries for 2021 events.

“Everybody is working well to do that and come up with plans and incentive packages to help us recover next year,” Shaw said.

dgong@jg.net