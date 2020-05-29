Fast-food block sale plan facing a hiccup

The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board's plan to buy the so-called fast-food block just west of Grand Wayne Center has hit a snag, the board learned Thursday.

The $6 million purchase was given the go-ahead in January, with a vote by the board to exercise an option to buy, subject to an environmental inspection.

But now a letter from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has alerted parties to possible environmental contamination on part of the land occupied by the Taco Bell restaurant.

The CIB had asked for the letter after inspections by its own consultants found nothing concerning.

During the meeting, the contamination was not specified by the CIB's attorney, Thomas Trent, who spoke via a videoconferencing program.

The site had been occupied by a gas station many years ago.

Trent said the property owner initially rejected suggestions for additional work, leaving the sale in limbo for now. The purchase was to have been done in two stages, $2.5 million this summer and $3.5 million within 36 months.

The seller, George Huber, has until December to provide notice of what he will agree to, Trent said, adding he expected Huber would use most of that time. Any closing would not occur until then, “or possibly into next year,” Trent said.

Board member and long-time Fort Wayne developer Don Steininger said Huber has been cooperative.

But Huber feels drilling now in the restaurant parking lot to establish potential contamination is unnecessary because there are no immediate plans to change the site.

Establishing contamination could happen when the site is developed, Steininger said.

James E. Cook, CIB president, referred questions about the contamination to Trent, who did not return a call seeking information Thursday.

Cook said the problem was described as minimal, and contained. The CIB may have the option of going ahead without further work, he said.

The CIB has wanted to buy the property, once eyed for a downtown arena, to ensure the Grand Wayne, which is landlocked, could expand at some point. The board planned to rent to the existing tenants in the meantime.

Besides Taco Bell, the block along the north side of West Jefferson Boulevard between Ewing and Webster Street also houses Rally's and King Gyros.

