Grand Wayne has $2 million shortfall

Downtown Fort Wayne's Grand Wayne Center is projecting a $2 million loss this year after being hit with a coronavirus double whammy.

Canceled bookings, combined with less income from the innkeeper's tax and the food and beverage tax because of restaurant shutdowns and travel bans, led to shortfalls in March and April, Bart Shaw, Grand Wayne executive director told the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board Thursday.

The losses amount to about one-third of the facility's $6.4 million budget, he said.

Fortunately, Shaw said, there is $6 million in a reserve fund. Also, the Grand Wayne staff has been able to cut costs through event employee furloughs, a travel ban, 10% pay cut, a capital spending freeze and energy-cost reductions, including some from measures implemented before the virus hit.

The salary measures will save the facility about $150,000.

Nonetheless, the pandemic “threw the budget for the year out the window,” Shaw said.

Shaw said the facility this year will be operating in line with a recent Ball State University study. It predicts a 90% reduction in business for four months and a 40% reduction for the rest of the year, he said.

The assumption is 2020 will bring a 60% reduction in revenue compared with 2019. There may be more financial stress next year because it's unclear how much hotels will be able to remit in innkeepers taxes, he said.

“Market demand will lag likely for months,” Shaw said.

Because Grand Wayne is government-owned, it is not eligible for government-related relief money linked to COVID-19, Shaw said.

However, a group from local venues is working with Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young to include the tourism and hospitality industry in upcoming federal COVID-19 funding.

Marcy McKinley, director of sales and marketing, reported 104 canceled bookings. Fifty-five percent of them rescheduled for later this year or rebooked for 2021, she said.

Eighty-nine events remained confirmed for this year, and there have been 34 inquiries for this year, she said.

Next year, the venue has 28 confirmed conventions and 32 serious inquiries, “which would be a record for us,” if they all come through, McKinley said.

Grand Wayne has been working with downtown hotels to have them offer more space at no extra charge if needed for social distancing or if fewer people attend than expected, she said.

In the works are possible shorter cancellation windows without penalties and contract language spelling out pandemic provisions, McKinley said.

Grand Wayne is also working to provide outdoor alternatives to indoor meetings, such as using the TinCaps stadium across West Jefferson Boulevard, and offering meeting planners an informal online media tour, she added.

Visitors to Grand Wayne will see differences related to the pandemic, staff members told the board.

They include floor markings to aid social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, staff members in masks and barriers around reception and information desks.

Buffets are likely a thing of the past, as the venue moves to prepackaged meals and disposable utensils. Convention meals are likely to be split into smaller groups.

The venue will make a temperature scanner available for meeting attendees and has purchased a disinfectant fogger. Enhanced cleaning procedures have been instituted.

Shaw said Grand Wayne is complying now with Phase 3 of Indiana's Back on Track plan, which means it can host gatherings up to 100 people with social distancing and other practices in place as recommended by federal, state and local health authorities.

As of June 14 and unless something changes, Grand Wayne can host up to 250 people, applying the same rules.

