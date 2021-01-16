Forecasting economy 'guesswork'

Useless – that's how one Indiana University economist described turning this year to the procedures he typically uses to craft an economic forecast.

“Patterns from our history of normal business cycles are essentially irrelevant,” said Willard Witte, associate professor emeritus of economics. “What we are left with is pure guesswork.”

Witte is among the experts the Indiana Business Research Center calls on each year to prepare outlooks for the global, national, state and local economies. The panelists typically travel the state to present their views in person, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted IU to preempt its roadshow and post their views online instead.

COVID-19 also upended the content of those reports. The challenges Witte outlined were echoed by his peers, who prepared economic forecasts filled with caveats.

Such uncertainty can create a significant challenge for business leaders trying to make strategic plans.

“You kind of go into a holding pattern,” said John Stieren, owner of Eagle Precision Machining Inc., a South Whitley small business that employs 12.

“I've had two (employees) retire at the end of last year, and I haven't replaced them,” he said. “I'm not even trying to replace them.”

Trelleborg AB is at the other end of the scale in terms of size. The Swedish conglomerate, which employs about 20,000 globally, includes the Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Americas division, which employs about 3,000 in the U.S., including a Fort Wayne workforce.

Karin Larsson, Trelleborg's media relations vice president, said size helps smooth out the economic ups and downs.

“Uncertainty regarding demand for the coming quarters remains considerable, and this obviously creates challenges,” she said in a statement. “However, we keep our sights on the long-term objective of securing leading positions for Trelleborg in selected segments.”

A global view

Ellie Mafi-Kreft, an IU clinical assistant professor, prepared the international economic forecast, which calls for a 5% global recovery.

If her prediction is realized, it would mark a significant shift from the current situation, which she described as “a global recession of a magnitude not seen since World War II.”

Mafi-Kreft emphasized that a recovery is not guaranteed.

“The numbers forecasted today may not be relevant tomorrow because the pandemic (our greatest obstacle to the recovery) is something that we have never experienced in modern times,” she wrote. “As long as the virus circulates unchecked, growth is compromised.”

A resurgence in coronavirus infections could lead to “an even more prolonged recession,” she added.

Mafi-Kreft's forecast included 5% growth in the Euro Area and 8% growth in China. Some other areas face significant obstacles to growth, including India, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, she said. Mafi-Kreft didn't put a percentage on how much their economies might decline in 2021.

Her report included the United States, which is forecast to experience above 3% growth this year.

Witte, who prepared an economic outlook focused only on the U.S., didn't get as specific as his colleague.

“At this point, it is impossible to predict the 2021 economic outlook in any specific detail,” he wrote. “Even general statements of likely general trends ... are mostly guesswork.”

Witte ventured a few such statements, however. He expects:

• Consumer spending will continue to be tilted toward goods and away from services.

• Economic output could regain its previous peak by the middle of the year.

• Residential construction will continue to rebound while business construction will remain weak.

“A year from now, we think that we will be able to report that 2021 was a better year than 2020,” Witte added. “But that is a very low bar.”

Closer to home

Indiana's economic outlook calls for “buoyant, positive growth” for the second half of this year.

The report was prepared by IU's Kyle Anderson, a clinical assistant professor of business economics, and Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance and MBA director on the Columbus campus.

“Overall, Indiana is relatively well-positioned to outperform peer states and the U.S. as a whole during the recovery period when we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” they wrote. “Slack remains in the Hoosier labor force, providing an opportunity for growth ... (in) 2021.”

The authors found some positives when comparing the coronavirus pandemic's early days and now, including that scientists now know more about how the virus spreads.

Even so, they acknowledge that rising infection rates could prompt additional lockdowns, which would further damage Indiana's economy.

Anderson and Brewer noted Indiana's production plunged more last year than the nation's output. The Hoosier state's heavy reliance on manufacturing contributed to the disparity, they said. That same reliance, they said, will eventually propel Indiana to a more robust recover than the country as a whole.

How long it will take to reach that point is uncertain.

“Many variables are at play at this time, complicating the job of providing an output forecast,” the report said.

Rachel Blakeman and Heather Tierney prepared a separate, Fort Wayne-focused forecast. Blakeman directs the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Tierney is an assistant professor of economics at Purdue University Fort Wayne's Doermer School of Business.

The city's recovery will depend, they wrote, on American consumers' confidence.

“With its dependence on manufacturing for both employment and gross domestic product, Fort Wayne's economic vitality hinges on people purchasing goods made here,” the reported stated.

After Indiana's stay-at-home order was lifted, consumers could be placed in two categories: shoppers and delayers, the authors said.

“Shoppers resumed pre-pandemic activities, such as eating at restaurants, attending sporting events and spending (like buying vehicles, appliances and furniture),” they wrote.

“Delayers, in contrast, opted to hold on to their money out of health or economic concerns and chose to delay purchases.”

Those decisions affect employment rates in local factories.

Blakeman and Tierney couldn't predict how long those consumers might put off major purchases.

“Looking to what 2021 holds for the Fort Wayne labor market and economic health, the only certainty is uncertainty,” they wrote. “While economic predictions can never be guaranteed, next year looks unclear for Fort Wayne, especially without key 2020 data to help us better understand the pandemic's effects.”

Whether the local economy will experience feast or famine is, they said, “anyone's guess.”

Business decisions

Stieren, who owns Eagle Precision Machining, said such uncertainty makes it hard for him to plan ahead.

His “little shop” in Whitley County also feels big effects when elected officials hike or cut business tax rates and increase or loosen regulatory enforcement. Stieren is bracing for change as Joe Biden, a Democrat, is sworn in as U.S. president.

“We could be heading into spooky times,” he said.

The entrepreneur believes voters support candidates based on their own interests. Problem is, he said, most voters don't understand what it's like to launch a business and keep it going. As a result, workers often vote for politicians whose policies don't help business thrive, Stieren said.

Eagle Precision Machining makes spare parts that keep electric motors running. Those motors are found throughout most households, including in air-conditioners and garbage disposals, and on construction sites, including in large crane and cement trucks.

Stieren's business booms when housing starts increase, a sector he keeps a close eye on.

But overall economic forecasts are less important to him than the number of orders in the company's queue.

“We do work for anybody that pays,” he said, “and some who don't.”

Trelleborg's Larsson said customer demand keeps her employer's manufacturing plants humming in about 50 countries.

Trelleborg sells seals worldwide in the aerospace, automotive and industrial markets, among others. The average traveler might have seen one of Trelleborg's rubber seals when passing through an airplane doorway.

“We don't see any major changes in the long-term global trends,” Larsson said. “We may postpone some decisions or even take some earlier than planned, but, in general terms, our strategies and plans remain intact.”

The 115-year-old company focuses on the international economy's bigger picture.

“We have a large local presence, which means that we are less affected than many others, for example, by weaknesses in some industries or geographies,” Larsson said. “At the same time, our decentralized business model enables us to make rapid changes when necessary.”

