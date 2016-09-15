211 call center welcoming text messages

Anyone reluctant – or unable – to pick up the phone and ask for help now has another option.

My United Way 211 is now accepting text messages.

211 can be dialed for free anywhere in the country to get information about housing, shelter, food, legal aid, clothing, utility assistance, counseling, health care, transportation and other services. Almost 6,000 health and human services providers are available nationally.

Conversations are confidential, and calls are accepted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

United Way of Allen County operates the 211 center that covers 19 counties, including all of northeast Indiana. The region’s call center handles almost 46,000 calls each year.

But not everyone is able to call for help when they need it, said Tiffany Bailey, United Way of Allen County’s vice president of community impact.

“We have a significant number of individuals that are currently unable to reach us because they have prepaid phones. Once they run out of minutes for the month, they can no longer call us, but they still have unlimited texting,” she said in a statement.

“This was just a natural next step to meet that need,” Bailey added.

Staffers will be available to respond to texts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Anyone sending a text at another time will receive an automatic reply asking them to resend during that window.

To begin a confidential conversation, text your ZIP code to 898-211. A call center worker will respond to ask what type of assistance is needed.

Brittany King, a local call center specialist, said sometimes people who call 211 don’t have paper and pencil handy to write down the information they receive. Having it in a text will allow them to easily store the contact number and address.

Also, she said Wednesday, millennials are often more comfortable with texting than talking. For those who need a sympathetic ear to listen to their story, the traditional call center is still available.

“There’s pros and cons to each,” she said.

Six other 211 centers in Indiana are now offering texting, which began as a pilot program. After trying the service here, the local United Way is committed to it.

“We have adopted it,” King said, “and it’s here to stay.”

sslater@jg.net