23rd victim was viewed as kind

Jeffrey Lute was always smiling, his former supervisor at Cap n’ Cork said.

People who knew him through his jobs and his church recalled Lute as generous, friendly and quick to help people in need.

Lute was shot to death Aug. 14 in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse at 710 W. Washington Center Road. He was Allen County’s 23rd homicide out of a record 48 last year.

Andrew Cassaday is charged with murder in the case. Lute allegedly shot and wounded a man with Cassaday. Cassaday then shot Lute, according to court records.

Family members of Lute couldn’t be reached for comment about how they have coped with his death. The Journal Gazette reached out to others who knew him as part of a three-day look at 2016 homicides.

Lute, who worked at Star Bank as a teller, got to know the manager of the Cap n’ Cork, Rob Dennis, through his job at the bank. Eventually he was hired as a sales associate at the store at Quimby Village, a second job where he could pick up a few extra hours of work each week.

“People always thought he was the boss,” Dennis said. “He was always all suited up,” wearing a tie.

And he always had a smile, even under circumstances when it was hard to keep smiling, Dennis said.

On occasion, Lute would take time off from his second job because of responsibilities at Southwest Lutheran Church, Dennis said.

“He’d invite his co-workers to church. He’d say, ‘Come fellowship with me,’ ” Dennis said.

Although just 28 years old, Lute was on the board of his church. That wasn’t unusual to church officials, though.

“We were looking for the right person, not the right age,” said Joe Ferry, the church’s pastor. “It didn’t hurt that he had experience with banking, some business experience.”

Ferry recalled Lute as responsible.

He said Lute “had an attitude that he had to take care of business, do the right thing by the congregation and help pursue the church’s mission.”

Lute was also known to help people without being asked.

One woman had gotten to know Lute through the bank. She was a customer and would speak to him briefly when she stopped in to do business, and sometimes she’d mention problems she had.

On one occasion she mentioned that the area around her home was flooding, the city wouldn’t help, and she didn’t have the means to deal with the problem.

The woman, who for various reasons didn’t want to be named, said Lute and another teller showed up at her home one day out of the blue, filled sandbags themselves and sandbagged around her home.

He became a dear friend, the woman said. His parents, she added, knew that he did things like that; they just didn’t know whom he was helping.

