- Courtesy
Two DeKalb High School football players were involved in a crash at the intersection of CR 40 and CR 19 near Auburn.
Courtesy
Two DeKalb football players and three other people were involved in a three-car crash Friday afternoon at county roads 40 and 19.
- Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Tires marks running off the roadway at the intersection of county roads 19 and 40 in DeKalb County mark the scene where two DeKalb football players were involved in a automobile crash on Friday that claimed the life of one of the players and caused the other to be airlifted to a local hospital. DeKalb's football game was cancelled as a result of the tragedy.
Photos by Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Flags wave at DeKalb’s football field on Saturday at a memorial in the end zone for Barons football players Derek Padilla, 17, who was killed in an automobile crash Friday, and his passenger Lucas Oberkiser, 16, who was critically injured.
September 06, 2016 8:41 AM
2nd DeKalb student dies following Friday crash
The Journal Gazette
DeKalb High School student and football player Lucas Oberkiser has died, several days after he and a teammate were involved in a crash near Auburn, the DeKalb County Central United School District said today.
Oberkiser was the passenger Friday afternoon in a car driven by Derek Padilla, also a DeKalb student and football player, as they were traveling to school for a football game.
DeKalb will have grief counselors at the school today, a statement said, and expressed its condolences to the families and friends of both teenagers.
' We know what a difficult time this must be for the families and friends of both boys. Coming together and offering support will make us stronger,' the statement said.
For more on this story, see Wednesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or visit www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Wednesday.