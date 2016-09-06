2nd DeKalb student dies following Friday crash

DeKalb High School student and football player Lucas Oberkiser has died, several days after he and a teammate were involved in a crash near Auburn, the DeKalb County Central United School District said today.

Oberkiser was the passenger Friday afternoon in a car driven by Derek Padilla, also a DeKalb student and football player, as they were traveling to school for a football game.

DeKalb will have grief counselors at the school today, a statement said, and expressed its condolences to the families and friends of both teenagers.

' We know what a difficult time this must be for the families and friends of both boys. Coming together and offering support will make us stronger,' the statement said.