3 Rescue Mission residents graduate from Blue Jacket academy

Three Rescue Mission residents graduated Friday from the Blue Jacket Career Academy.

The Career Academy is a two-week, 40-hour training program in which Blue Jacket provides job-readiness training, transitional jobs, job placement, pre- and post-placement services including education, skills, and interest assessments, and personal/professional development.

"The Rescue Mission is stronger due to our partnership with Blue Jacket,” Rescue Mission CEO/Senior Pastor Donovan Coley said.