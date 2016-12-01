600 attend YWCA Circle of Women

Rusty York, a former Fort Wayne police chief, remembers officers' options once were limited when domestic violence victims declined to pursue charges.

Speaking Thursday at the 20th annual Circle of Women Luncheon, York described an admittedly "extreme example" from the 1970s involving an intoxicated man and a battered woman at an old farmhouse. The woman didn't want to press charges, he said, so officers sentenced the man to three hours in the property's tool shed.

York was one of four panelists at the luncheon, which supports YWCA Northeast Indiana's domestic violence services. This year's fundraising goal was $155,000, President and CEO Debby Beckman said.

More than 600 people attended the event, which is now held at the Grand Wayne Center downtown after outgrowing smaller venues.

"It's grown tremendously over the years," Beckman said.

