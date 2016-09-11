9/11 alters local industries

Jack Hammer knows what he wants … and what he doesn’t.

The Three Rivers Festival’s executive director wants the annual, eight-day event to be a safe environment full of fun, food and fireworks.

But he doesn’t want to ensure that safety by assigning machine gun-toting officers in helmets and bulletproof vests to patrol the crowds.

Instead, Hammer relies on advisers to help him reduce the risk of violence. They are police, fire, security and insurance experts well-versed in anticipating potential dangers in the post-9/11 world.

For today’s 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, The Journal Gazette checked in with some local professionals to find out how their industries have evolved and adapted since Americans learned just how vulnerable we can be.

As Eve-Lynn Clarke pointed out, however, our society is always evolving and adapting.

Clarke, an assistant professor of risk management and insurance at the University of Saint Francis, said new laws, emerging technology and changing weather patterns all present additional risks that prompt people to change behaviors.

“It’s just identifying what (those risks) might be and preparing for it,” she said.

‘Game has changed’

Hammer, a former local radio personality, recalled that years ago ticket takers checked patrons’ purses to keep them from bringing beer and marijuana into concerts.

“Now, we’re looking for explosive devices,” he said. “The game has changed.”

For example, Three Rivers Festival staff saw a tool box left in a common area a couple of years ago. No one knew who owned it. Hammer responded by clearing the area of bystanders and calling in the bomb squad, which found nothing dangerous.

“Twenty years ago, we never would have thought of that,” he said. “We would have said, ‘Just grab that (tool box) and get it out of there.’ ”

Hammer’s increased sensitivity is a necessary part of his job. Event professionals, including Hammer and Memorial Coliseum general manager Randy Brown, attend annual conferences that include security briefings by Department of Homeland Security officials. They try to learn from past terrorist attacks to prevent future ones.

But no amount of preparation can prevent every possibility. That’s why people buy insurance.

Three Rivers Festival pays almost $50,000 a year for liability insurance, including a separate policy that covers acts of terror, Hammer said. Premiums increased after 9/11 and again after 2013’s Boston Marathon bombing, he said.

Fort Wayne-based insurer K&K Insurance Group writes the policies.

Managing risk

K&K specializes in covering the sports, motor sports, recreation, leisure and entertainment industries.

The subsidiary of Aon plc ­prices its policies to take into account varied risks, including terrorism, weather and building construction issues, spokeswoman Lorena Hatfield said.

“Our underwriters are very used to dealing with the unexpected,” she said last week.

Despite that vast experience, K&K’s underwriters found themselves working in a dramatically changed marketplace after 9/11, said Scott Lunsford, senior vice president of the sports division. His group deals with sports teams and events, including almost all of the college bowl games.

Events with large attendance were suddenly seen as terror targets, and organizers have responded with increased security measures, he said.

Lunsford takes pride in the fact K&K didn’t drop any clients. Instead, the insurer found ways to calculate risk, create policies and price premiums accordingly, he said.

Lita Mello, senior vice president of the recreation division, compared entering a football stadium these days to going through airport security. Her group deals with venues that host entertainment and sporting events.

K&K advises policyholders on reducing risk. The loss control division reviews clients’ plans and suggests changes that could make them safer, she said.

The claims staff also notifies underwriters about emerging trends in losses, Lunsford said. The company sends out bulletins to those they insure to alert them to potential vulnerabilities.

Travel patterns

The travel industry has seen significant changes in the wake of 9/11.

The Transportation Safety Administration was created to address potential vulnerabilities. So was its parent agency, Homeland Security. Before that, Federal Aviation Administration officials coordinated security in airports.

Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesman for Indiana and six other states, said rules regarding removing shoes, limiting liquids and turning on electronics were enacted in response to actual plots.

“Everything we do evolves from real-world events,” he said Friday. “It’s not just reactionary. It’s pro-active as well.”

TSA officials study worldwide trends and travel patterns. Multiple layers of security protect passengers, said Howell, who is based in Atlanta.

In addition to metal detectors and screening machines, he said, “there’s a lot of stuff travelers don’t see.”

“We’re not there to inconvenience people,” he added. “We’re there to keep everybody safe.”

American spirit

It’s tempting to assume security experts and risk insurance professionals must be pessimists. After all, their jobs depend on anticipating all manner of catastrophes.

But K&K’s Lunsford doesn’t fit the mold.

He acknowledged that “if a terrorist wants to do something, he’ll do something. Unfortunately.”

Even so, Lunsford finds reasons to remain positive. He noted that America hasn’t changed too much in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We still build enormous venues that host capacity crowds for sporting, entertainment and political events. “We’re not letting the terrorists win,” he said. “We’re continuing on.”

