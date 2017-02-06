A little bird watching in the Fort



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Jessica Marquart of Fort Wayne looks for birds Sunday morning along the St. Marys River as part of Bird Watching on the Trails. The activity is a partnership between Riverfront Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails and is the first Sunday of every month from February through December, meeting at 8 a.m. at the Wells Street Bridge. The walk is led by a naturalist and is followed by a nature bike ride.