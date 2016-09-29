More than 160 people gathered at Statewood Baptist Church on Wednesday for a “Memorial for the Unborn: An Hour of Remembrance and Thanksgiving.”

The memorial service, part of a series of events sponsored by Allen County Right to Life, mourned the abortions of an estimated 20,000 fetuses in Allen County by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer. The service also celebrated Aug. 26, the day the Indiana Medical Licensing Board removed Klopfer’s medical license.

Many of those in attendance had participated in anti-abortion marches and protests at abortion clinics, had gotten arrested for their protesting and had served as on-the-spot counselors to women who attempted to enter abortion clinics, said Cathie Humbarger, executive director for Allen County Right to Life.

Wednesday’s service was scheduled to be held in the parking lot of the Right to Life offices at 2126 Inwood Drive, but because of the gloomy weather, the service was moved inside the church, also on Inwood Drive.

Klopfer’s abortion clinic was located next to the Right to Life’s parking lot. Klopfer performed abortions beginning in the 1970s and continued in Fort Wayne until 2014. On the same block, there is now a Women’s Care Clinic, a pregnancy resource center, a national initiative started by the Roman Catholic Church, Humbarger said.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend spoke at the service. He said the fact that in his diocese of 14 counties, “there are absolutely no abortion clinics, is such a blessing.”

He also said he worried that efforts might go slack and was concerned about Planned Parenthood groups. Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit organization that offers a wide array of women’s care services, including abortions.

“It’s a perennial struggle,” Rhoades said.

Other speakers during the service were Peter Scaer, president of Allen County Right to Life and an associate professor at Concordia Theological Seminary; Wendell Brane, pastor of Trinity Evangelical Church in Fort Wayne; and Shawn Meyer, pastor of Aletheia Christian Church in Celina, Ohio.

Another planned event is the Fort Wayne March for Life on Jan. 21 at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center.

