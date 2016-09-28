Photos by Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
ABOVE: Enjoying the beginning of jacket weather, participants in the Little River Ramblers hiking program stop to look at the surroundings across from Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve on Tuesday during a walk through the trails.
RIGHT: Steve Ross sets off along the Eagle Marsh boardwalk. The Little River Ramblers meet at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the Eagle Marsh barn in August, September and October, and at Arrowhead Prairie in November, to hike and explore interesting plants and animals.
September 28, 2016 1:01 AM
A ramblin’ adventure at Eagle Marsh
