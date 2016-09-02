Photos by Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs roll into Auburn on Thursday, on their way to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum after participating in the Auburn Hoosier Tour. The 60th annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival will run through Labor Day and will include the Downtown Cruise-In today at the Parade of Classics on Saturday.
Visitors check out the classic cars after Thursday’s procession ended at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
September 02, 2016 1:01 AM
And the ACD Festival is underway
And the ACD Festival is underway