ALICE Report: 908,000 Hoosier households can't afford the basics

Nearly 908,000 Hoosier households are unable to afford the basics of housing, food, health care, child care and transportation despite working hard, according to the United Way ALICE Report Update released today.

In Allen County, 24 percent live above poverty, but below the ALICE threshold or the basic cost of living. Combined, ALICE and poverty households account for 39 percent of households in Allen County, according to the report, released by the Indiana Association of United Ways.

ALICE is short for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The report is designed to draw attention to the number of people who are hardworking and yet struggling, residents who have little or no savings, and are one emergency from falling into poverty.

ALICE was originally introduced in 2014 and the Update report provides a deeper look at how households have struggled over time since before the recession in 2007 through 2014.

The report relies on data from a variety of sources, including the U.S. Census, Internal Revenue Service and Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

