ATVs, UTVs approved for use on county roads

County residents will soon legally be able to drive four-wheeled all-terrain vehicles, known as ATVs, and utility task vehicles, or UTVs, on county roads.

Allen County Commissioners on Friday amended the county’s snowmobile ordinance so it also includes the two additional vehicle types usually thought of as off-road transportation.

The new language comes after two years of discussions with Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and members of his staff, said Al Schnelker, retired owner of Schnelker Marine, New Haven, which sells the vehicles.

He said he and a loosely organized group of ATV and UTV owners tried to get the ordinance amended to allow for the vehicles’ wider use for several years but met opposition from former Sheriff Ken Fries.

Fries confirmed that Friday and said his views on road use of the vehicles hadn’t changed.

“What a mistake,” he said. “I was adamantly opposed to it, and I still am. It’s all about public safety … .There will be people who will get in an accident and get injured and die … that we could have prevented by not allowing that law.”

ATVs are ride-on recreational vehicles that typically carry only one person but may be designed to carry two. UTVs are often called side-by-sides because they include at least one additional passenger seat in front and also may have a back seat or seats and an area for carrying cargo.

UTVs are often used by farmers to get from place to place on large acreage, Schnelker said, and it can be inconvenient for them to do that without using roads. That need in part prompted the new language, he said.

The amended ordinance requires operators to have a valid driver’s license and be 18 years old.

Vehicles must ride single-file with traffic on the right shoulder of the road and cannot exceed 45 mph.

The vehicles must comply with posted speed limits, yield right-of-way to vehicular traffic in all directions and may carry only the number of people for which they were designed. Although the ordinance requires drivers and passengers of snowmobiles to wear a helmet, helmets aren’t required for ATVs and UTVs.

However, the vehicles also are required to have headlights and taillights, and have lights on at all times. There is no prohibition against night driving in the ordinance. Drivers must use hand signals for turns if their vehicle is not equipped with turn signals.

Mike Green, spokesman for the commissioners, said turn signals weren’t required because most are not factory-equipped with the signals and state law precludes municipalities from imposing a requirement that vehicle owners buy an accessory for a vehicle to make it legal.

The ordinance says the vehicles are allowed on county roads with buggy lanes and “all roads or portions thereof in Allen County, Indiana.” Green said he believes the ordinance applies only to county roads and only to those roads in unincorporated areas of the county.

Fort Wayne, New Haven or Woodburn are examples of incorporated areas, Green said. The ordinance would be enforced by county sheriffs, he said.

Schnelker said previous attempts to add ATVs and UTVs to the ordinance were hampered by fears that teens would drive the vehicles recklessly on roads. The age and driver’s license requirement, the speed limit and the passenger limit address those concerns, he said.

“The bottom line is that it’s safer with an ordinance than without because without, kids think they can go out and operate because nothing says they can’t,” Schnelker said. “And without an ordinance you can’t enforce either. So, it’s a win-win.”

Gladieux said he supports the ordinance because of the restrictions. “We put some speed limits and restrictions on them, and with some proper parental guidance, I don’t think it’s that big an issue,” he said Friday afternoon. “And if it becomes an issue, then we can always change it.”

He said helmets weren’t required because it would be impractical to ask farmers driving UTVs mainly around their fields to put one on when on the road.

The changes in the ordinance were passed without a public hearing because the law does not require one, said Mike Green, spokesman for the commissioners. He said he did not know why that was the case, but Schnelker said he was told hearings are not required for amendments to ordinances, just new ordinances.

Commissioners said the amended ordinance would go into effect after publication, which typically occurs within seven days after passage.

