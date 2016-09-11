After delay, pilots put on a show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds precision flying team would come later. It was the thunder clouds on which much of Saturday morning’s early arrivals to the Fort Wayne Air Show kept a wary eye to the sky.

But after an hour rain delay, there was an opening in the clouds and a ray of sunshine in the wild blue yonder above the Indiana National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing. Triumphantly, the event’s public address announcer assured the masses, “This show will go on.”

So it did, albeit an abbreviated one due to the return of the rain.

The mostly gray skies didn’t deter smaller and larger planes from performing above the crowd, from the first routine of the day when a single-prop plane landed on the ramp of a moving truck, to the mock dogfight between an F-86 and MiG-17, to Billy Werth’s Aero­batics act that had him race his Pitts Special high-performance biplane against his younger brother’s motorcycle that reportedly could reach 175 mph.

The cycle won, by the way.

“It’s pretty windy here,” said Billy Werth, 46. “The way the wind goes now, it allows me to do some of the maneuvers I like to do. Actually, it’s a little bit easier. The wind kind of helps the way the maneuver looks to the crowd.”

Before his “sibling rivalry,” which included a game of “chicken” where plane and motorcycle appeared to be heading on a collision course, Werth performed loops and stalls, keeping the thousands below enthralled.

“It’s like having your own roller coaster every time you go flying,” he said.

Daryl and Jen Tillis live “about 10 miles outside of Anderson” and left early for their drive to Fort Wayne to watch the show.

“When I got up and looked outside, I was a little worried they might not have this,” said Daryl, who had a front-row seat in his blue canvas chair and a Diet Coke by his side. “This might be the sixth or seventh air show I’ve been to. They’re just so much fun. It’s impressive to watch the skill of these pilots. And then there’s the chance to see the Thunderbirds.”

Visitors could also get close-up looks at aircraft throughout the grounds, from helicopters to a B-17 to the massive KC-135 Stratotanker used for aircraft refueling.

After another afternoon rain and the need to retrieve a spare when the No. 4 plane didn’t start, the squad of Thunderbirds took to the sky in their F-16 Fighting Falcon jets.

They roared over the crowd, and in the end, the crowd roared back.

Fort Wayne will be the Thunderbirds’ farthest north appearance for the remainder of their performance season, which ends in mid-November. Next week they will appear at Sheppard Air Force Base near Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Fort Wayne Air Show will repeat today, starting at 10 a.m.

