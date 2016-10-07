Ag net forum to be in Defiance

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-5th, will be the host of a roundtable discussion Thursday in Defiance on the use of the Internet of Things in agriculture.

The Internet of Things is the linking of devices, vehicles and buildings with items embedded with electronics, software, sensors and network connectivity.

Local farmers and technology experts will be part of the discussion, which will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Ohio State University Extension, 06879 Evansport Road, Defiance.

Latta seeks re-election in northwest Ohio’s 5th District in the Nov. 8 election. He will be opposed by Democratic candidate James Neu.