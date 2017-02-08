Agreement reached in Riverfront properties acquisition

An agreement has been reached on settlement terms for acquiring property and relocating three properties for phase 1 of riverfront development, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Red Bird Properties will be paid $1.3 million and Cambray and Associates will be paid $850,000 for their properties in the settlement of damages from the condemnation proceedings, a statement from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said.

The settlement has not been completed, but once the purchase agreements are signed a closing date for transfer of the properties will be scheduled, the statement said.

The park board will not take possession of the properties immediately after the transfer in order to give the owners time to relocate their business operations.

Taking possession of the properties will give Riverfront construction a timeline, the statement said. It said the condemnation lawsuits will be dismissed at the time of the closings.

On Feb. 14, Parks and Recreation Director, Al Moll, and Deputy Director of Riverfront Development, Mark Becker, will request $5,276,000 in Regional Cities funding for Riverfront Development Phase 1 from the board of the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.

Phase 1 of the Riverfront development will focus on public spaces in a park setting, the statement said, and will be on the south and north sides of the St. Marys River between Harrison Street and the Wells Street Bridge.

Plans include a promenade, pavilion, an educational water feature, a dock and a children's play area.