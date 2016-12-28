Air travelers love ritzy mall vibe

Top spots The J.D. Power survey covered seven areas of passenger experience: overall satisfaction, airport accessibility, check-in, security, terminal facilities, baggage claim and terminal shopping. Respondents could choose the following ratings: Among the Best, Better than Most, About Average and The Rest. The top 10 airports: 1. Portland International 2. Tampa International 3. McCarran International (Las Vegas) 4. Orlando International 5. Miami International 6. San Diego International 7. Salt Lake City International 8. Toronto Pearson International 9. Reagan National Airport (D.C.) 10. Chicago Midway New York’s LaGuardia Airport finished last among the 32 largest North American airports.

Airports are getting more love from travelers when they act like a mall.

More and more, air passengers are responding positively to the Rodeo Drive storefronts and gourmet restaurants that continue to pop up across airports, according to J.D. Power’s annual survey of large, North American airports. As amenities on planes have been taken away, the airports themselves have gotten more luxurious.

“There is a high, positive correlation in our data between those people who are extremely satisfied … and the amount of money they spend in the airport,” said Michael Taylor, director of airport practice at J.D. Power.

Portland International Airport in Oregon took first place among the survey’s 39,000 respondents on terminal shopping, facilities and overall satisfaction.

“Twenty, thirty years ago, there was Duty Free, a kiosk and that was about it for an airport terminal,” said Bojan Jokic, co-founder of Epteca, a Swiss-based firm that works with companies to increase sales and services to travelers.

The retail brains and developers are realizing that airports provide a huge concentration of people with, sometimes unfortunately, a lot of time on their hands.

“If you are looking at a decision to go into the country or across the United States, then you are looking at how you are going to be treated in the process,” said Steve Baker, vice president for concessions development with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “A part of that process is what you are able to do in the time between flights or while you wait for your flight.”

Jokic said it took airports a long time to realize the value of their real estate. “What you see now is the curve of their revenue is switching,” he said. “Many of the best airports are making as much on non-air revenue as air traffic revenue.”

According to the Airports Council International-North America, food, beverage and retail businesses paid more than $1.3 billion in 2015 to airports to operate their outlets on airport property. That represents about 15.8 percent of airport non-aeronautical revenue.