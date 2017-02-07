Alerts can go to your cellphone

Fort Wayne and Allen County residents now can have emergency information pushed to their cellphone, email and even home answering machine through a new high-speed system announced Monday.

Swift911 allows public safety officials to tell residents of emergencies including missing children and adults, severe weather, and, eventually, serious traffic conditions and environmental hazards, said Randy Raypole, executive director of the Consolidated Communications Partnership, which is implementing the system.

The only catch is that residents must sign up to receive the alerts. That can be done by going to www.fwpd.org and clicking on the Swift911 link, officials said.

“We really hope it will be 100 percent,” Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said of the goal for signups. “In the event of an emergency, this system will allow public safety officials to provide timely, accurate information.”

Officials said the system isn’t to replace Amber Alerts for missing children and Silver Alerts, for vulnerable missing adults, or emergency notifications delivered by weather and civil authorities or some media outlets.

But the goal is to cut the time for distributing local information to the public, said Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters.

“With the number of Silver and Amber alerts … we have learned there are a lot of hoops that have to be jumped through,” he said. “Getting state and federal sign-offs can take hours.”

Swift911 could cut that time to 15 minutes, officials said.

The news conference was attended by Ana Hernandez of Fort Wayne, grandmother of Liliana Hernandez, 7; police say she and her half-brother, Rene Pasztor, 6, were abducted and killed last year by their mother, Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne. Amber Pasztor also has confessed to killing her neighbor, Frank Macomber of Fort Wayne and taking his car.

Ana Hernandez has pushed for a better system, even offering to set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the effort, although that turned out not to be necessary and the system is being implemented with CCP funds, Peters said.

Raypole said the system’s software costs about $35,000, which amounts to about 10 cents per resident per year. He said Swift911 is capable of being equipped with geographic information that could target alerts to a specific area of the county.

For example, if the path of a tornado or a hazardous materials spill requiring evacuation or sheltering-in-place is affecting northeast Allen County but not southwest, the alert could be sent only to people in that area, Raypole said.

However, that aspect of the system, plus the system for traffic emergencies, is not yet in place, he said. Raypole said those features should be ready soon.

Besides the Fort Wayne police website, sites for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (www.allencountysheriff.org) and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (www.fortwaynefiredepartment.org) also carry the link.

People also can download the Swift911 and register for alerts by going to the app store on their Android or ­iPhone.

Messages can come via text or a synthesized voice, which can leave a message on a home answering machine. Residents can add or delete information from the system whenever they choose, officials said.

Reed said it’s impossible to know if the system would have made difference in the case of Amber Pasztor’s children. But he said he could foresee frequent use.

“I can see it being used daily, potentially, (and) … at least weekly,” Reed said, adding he did not want to see the system overused so people would stop paying attention to it.

Decisions to put the system into play will be made by command staff, who would also cooperate with Department of Homeland Security officials, Raypole said. “We don’t have any strict criteria,” he said.

“If the officers feel there is a reason to get information out, we will push it out.”

Ana Hernandez, who was unable to hold back tears while talking to members of the media, said through her interpreter Blanca Navarro of Fort Wayne, the children’s godmother, said the system is a step in the right direction.

“She is thankful that this is being implemented, and hopes it will save many, many lives,” Navarro said. “We can’t go back, but we hope it can make things better.”

