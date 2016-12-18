Allen County Travel Advisory cancelled

The Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Allen County has been cancelled.

Warmer temperatures and sunshine, along with county crews working overnight and into the morning clearing and treating primary and secondary roads are having a positive effect on treated road surfaces, Allen County said in a statement.

Many unincorporated roads are still snow covered and motorists should use caution when driving from primary to secondary and unincorporated roads, the county advised.

Driving conditions are expected to change as roads re-freeze tonight and temperatures drop below zero.