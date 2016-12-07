Allen County syringe services up and running

The Allen County Syringe Services Program opened in early November and has seen a few visitors.

The program's goal is to reduce the risk and transmission of HIV and Hepatitis C while providing mental health and addiction services, a statement from the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health said.

The department didn't advertise the opening of the program because it thought a soft opening was the best way to get the word out to those affected, the statement said.

The hours of operation for the program, at 519 Oxford St., are from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.