Allen County tornado reached speeds of 160 mph

The twister that swept through rural Allen County northeast of Woodburn last week has been named the top twister of the day in terms of strength by the National Weather Service.

In its final report on the Aug. 24 tornado outbreak in northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio, the tornado was estimated to have a peak wind speed of 160 mph -- topping even a tornado that caused extensive damage in Kokomo, the report says.

Although both tornadoes were rated EF-3, Kokomo's top wind speed was 152 miles an hour. Kokomo also recorded an EF-0, with an estimated top speed of 75 miles an hour.

The weather service reported 21 confirmed tornadoes in the outbreak -- 10 in Indiana and 11 across Ohio. Fourteen of those -- four in Indiana and 10 in Ohio, occurred in the territory of the Northern Indiana weather service office outside Syracuse.

The Woodburn twister was on the ground for 11 minutes, from 5:37 to 5:39 p.m. The tornado initially touched down in a field near Doty and Roberts roads and traveled northeast for 5.66 miles, with a path the width of five football fields, the report says.

