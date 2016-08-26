Allen OKs ATVs, UTVs on county roads

On a day when the temperature was to reach the mid-80s, the Allen County Commissioners this morning amended the county's snowmobile ordinance.

Now the ordinance not only allows snowmobiles on county roads but also makes a big change by allowing four-wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles, also known as ATVs, and Utility Task Vehicles, or UTVs.

The new language came after two years of discussion with Allen County Sheriff David Gladieaux and staff, said Al Schnelker, retired owner of Schnelker Maine, New Haven, which sells the vehicles.

He said he and a loosely organized group of vehicle owners tried to have the ordinance amended for several years before that but met opposition from former Sheriff Ken Fries.

Fries confirmed that today and said his views hadn't changed.

"What a mistake," he said Friday. "I was adamantly opposed to it and I still am. It's all about public safety.

"There will be people who will get in an accident and get injured and die...that we could have prevented by not allowing that law," he said.

The changes in the ordinance were passed without a public hearing because the law does not require one, said Mike Green, spokesman for the commissioners. He said he did not know why that was the case.

The ordinance requires operators to have a driver's license and be 18 years of age. Vehicles must ride single-file on the right shoulder of roads with traffic and cannot exceed 45 mph. The vehicles must comply with posted speed limits and yield right-of-way to vehicular traffic in all directions.

Vehicles are required to have headlights and taillights and lights on at all times. Drivers must use hand signals for turns. Vehicles may be equipped with turn signals but they are not required.

