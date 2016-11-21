Allen election board certifies results, including Buskirk win

Over the objection of its sole Democratic member, the Allen County Election Board today certified the results of the Nov. 8 election for County Council -- even though one winner died before most ballots were cast.

During a 10 a.m. meeting that sometimes turned testy, Republican Roy Buskirk was declared one of three winners for the council's three at large-seats.

Election Board member Tim Pape, a Fort Wayne attorney and former Fort Wayne city councilman, voted against the certification and refused to sign the document.

Under the state's election law, "I don't know any way around the outcome that the result that the death of Roy Buskirk four days before the election other than he cannot have been elected," Pape said. "A dead candidate is no longer a candidate after his death."

Pape said Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine under the law is authorized to fill the vacancy, but he did not do so. The consequence is that "the candidate who got the third-highest number of votes won," Pape said.

That would mean that Democrat Palermo Galindo of Fort Wayne would be elected, he said.

Election Board Chairman Tom Hardin, the Republican representative on the three-person body, said that votes to certify election results do not have to be unanimous to be accepted by the state.

"Nothing (in state election law) says that," he said after the meeting.

For more on this story, see Tuesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or visit www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

rsalter@jg.net