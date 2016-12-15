Alliance proposes east Allen projects; Casad Depot could become industrial park

A blueprint for strategic investments to serve residents and lay ground work for growth in east Allen County was presented this morning to the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvements Board.

A newly revitalized NewAllen Alliance put forward the projects developed with seven smaller communities that the board funded about this time last year with an $80,000 study.

Kent Castleman, volunteer director of the effort, said the projects range from infrastructure and economic development plans to quality-of-life improvements in parks and trails.

New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald said that city was submitting a $1-million request to aid in the acquisition of the 268-acre Casad Depot site from the federal government with the aim of repurposing it as an industrial park.

The other anticipated projects are located in Grabill, Harlan, Hoagland, Leo-Cedarville, Monroeville and Woodburn.

Taken together, the East Allen County area has a population of more than 56,000 -- larger than 65 of Indiana's 92 counties, although only 16 percent of Allen County's population.

"We wanted to create a more unified voice for the East Allen communities," he said before the meeting. "It was important to have a serious conversation about how to have the smaller communities grow and plan and do things in a better way."

rsalter@jg.net