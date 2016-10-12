 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Alex Bracht, 3, is surprised when ducks begin to take flight while he feeds some geese at Franke Park on Tuesday. The young man was visiting the park with his father, Jason Bracht.
October 12, 2016 1:01 AM

And away they go!

